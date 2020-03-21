Odion Ighalo Urges Supporters to Put Health Above Football

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, saw his activation into his current team delayed due to coronavirus precautions.
He’s fine, and according to one report, he receives two tests daily, as does the rest of the team. The 30-year-old has done more than enough to earn a permanent place with the club, and according to reports, the Nigerian would be more than happy to take a £6 million pay cut in order to make his loan move permanent.
Although his move was surprising to most of the January transfer window observers, he’s stepped up and been exactly what United have needed at a time when leading scorer Marcus Rashford is out injured for the season.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League is suspended until April 30. The FA Cup and UEFA competitions are also suspended. It’s all a lot to take in and deal with at the same time. We’re all on quarantine, and it would be great if we had sports to watch, but we don’t.
That’s why Odion Ighalo has given the following message of perspective to the fans. He urged to realize what’s really at stake here, to understand that football is just a game, especially so in light of the current existential threat.
“Of course I miss football, like other players and fans. But lives matter,” Ighalo said.
“Staying safe and alive is our biggest game in the world now — and we all have a role to play in it. Football has to take a back seat all over the planet at the moment and that is very understandable.”
“Coronavirus is affecting all countries, across all continents. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this pandemic and to the families who have lost loved ones, but I know we will beat coronavirus and I urge people to remain positive.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, saw his activation into his current team delayed due to coronavirus precautions. He’s fine, and according to one report, he receives two tests daily, as does t…Read More […]