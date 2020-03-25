On loan striker Odion Ighalo has done more than enough to earn a permanent place at Manchester United, once his contract expires, and he’s reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to get that done. He’s property of Chinese Super Club Shanghai Shenhua until 2021, with a loan deal to United that ends on May 31.
According to a report in Sky Sports today that loan move will likely be extended to June 30 due to the shutdown caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. Old Trafford have a club option to make the deal permanent once the loan portion expires.
Reportedly, the 30-year-old is willing to take a paycut to the tune of six million pounds in order to make that happen. The Nigerian believes that now is not that the time for that, however.
Ighalo gave a very special message about the current crisis in the world, urging football fans to have perspective. He also said to talk of other things right now, of matters not related to the pandemic, would be terribly insensitive and selfish.
The former Watford forward has scored four times in eight matches across all competitions since returning to football in England.
