It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means?
It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Manchester United. And well, you know how the transfer window has been going! Go here for more catharsis, and I guess “fun” with that.
We start today with yet another transfer target missed out on.
The Bundesliga player of the year, Christopher Nkunku, has signed a contract extension that will keep him with RB Leipzig until 2026. The club made the announcement regarding the Frenchman and international earlier today, ending any speculation about a possible transfer to United, or anywhere else.
Next, just ICYMI:
United Summer Preseason Tour Schedule
12 July v Liverpool (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)
15 July v Melbourne Victory (MCG, Melbourne)
19 July v Crystal Palace (MCG, Melbourne)
23 July v Aston Villa (Optus Stadium, Perth)
30 July v Atletico Madrid (Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo)
31 July v Rayo Vallecano (Old Trafford)
Up next, David de Gea has opened up about his time with the club, and stated how much of a Mancunian he feels himself to be. It begs the question (and after all, this is what we do in the summer off-season, rehash/inspire debate) and argument about who the new captain should be.
Harry Maguire was in such awful form this past season, MUFC must go in a different direction. De Gea is as deserving as anybody.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind