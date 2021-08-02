If you want success, you have to dress for it, and the Manchester United 2021-22 away kit, which pays homage to the Class of ’92, reflect the ambitions and expectations of the club for this season. Given how they signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, while also not losing any players of note (at least not yet), they have overtly stated their intent this upcoming season.
Meanwhile a couple of United’s chief big six rivals have been largely inactive thus far in the transfer market. Of course we still have another month left in the window, so anything can happen.
Let’s take a look at the next big deal(s) will be at Old Trafford this window.
Paul Pogba still faces an uncertain future, and if indeed he goes off to Paris Saint-Germain, United will seek a stellar midfield replacement.
That could be Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, as the Daily Mirror reports that his representatives will fly to the UK to negotiate a transfer tomorrow. United are said to be keen, but the same goes for arch-rival Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see how this all shapes out.
In the manner that manager Diego Simone has described Niguez, a playmaker known for his versatility, the key to signing him seems to lie with in the concept of guaranteeing him a regular first team spot.
At least according to this theory in the the Mirror.
Another option could be Eduardo Camavinga, an 18-year-old currently plying his trade with Rennes. He’s been linked to the club for weeks, and it’s thought that United are leading the chase. However, he’s a player who might not fit into the club’s recent transfer philosophy, writes the Mirror.
For the final item, we finally get away from the Mirror, and instead cite the Daily Mail, who report that the rumored Leon Goretzka to United deal is very unlikely to happen.
New manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly quite confident that the 28-year-old will stay at Bayern Munich.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind