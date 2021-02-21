United Staff Members Quarantine, Nicky Butt to Assist Solskjaer

February 21, 2021 By 1 Comment
Share

manchester-united-new-away-kit

Due to COVID-19 protocols, some unnamed members of the Manchester United coaching staff have had to quarantine. Despite this unfortunate development, United’s Premier League clash at home against Newcastle tonight will go on as planned.

A club statement reads: “Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench this evening due to some of the coaching staff having to self isolate.”

old-trafford-manchester-united

Manchester United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Feb 21, 7pm GMT, Old Trafford

United starting XI Prediction go here 

United team news: go here

Butt, a member of the famed Class of ’92, has been working as the head of first team development with the club since leaving his previous job, heading the youth program, two years ago. Dempsey had previously been a part of OGS’ senior team staff, until he left the 2019 preseason tour due to medical concerns.

sir alex old trafford man united

With Leicester City winning 2-1 earlier today over Aston Villa, United have now slipped down to third. Solskjaer can lead them back into second place however, with a home win on Sunday. As for Newcastle, they are currently in the midst of a full on relegation scrap.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

 

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Comments

  1. Kabiru Yahaya says
    February 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM

    Wish them a quick recovery.

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish