Man United Transfer Talk: Ngoya, Estupinan, Bailey

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer gossip items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace today. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. For the first set of today’s transfer rumors round-up go here. For today’s MUFC news and notes round-up go here.
We start with United now chasing Leon Bailey, a young man who recently reached a special milestone in his life.
Nope, he became a father this morning ???? https://t.co/yB4eLgiKTS
— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 14, 2020
The 22-year-old winger, who has three years left on his current deal, missed Bayer’s last game in order to be there present at the birth of his first child.
His girlfriend Stéphanie hope gave birth to his son named “Leo.” On the pitch, the Jamaican is considered a cheaper option, to the tune of about £40 million, than top targets Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. This transfer item may not be too realistic though, as we’ve heard this one before and nothing came of it.
Elsewhere, According to France Football, United, along with Arsenal and Everton, are said to be interested in Lille teenage sensation Joel Ngoya.
The midfielder is the star of his side’s youth squad, and he’s said to be coveted by Hoffenheim, as well as several French clubs.
For more on him go here.
Finally, the Express claims that United are leading the way for Pervis Estupinan, the Watford star currently on loan with Osasuna. They have the first option to buy the defender, for £9 million, but if they decline, he’ll then return to Vicarage Road. Tottenham Hotspur, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all said to be interested as well.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind