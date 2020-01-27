The basketball world lost one of its most titanic figures today as Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other souls, perished in a southern California helicopter crash this morning. Bryant was huge in not just the basketball world, but in the sporting universe as well. Not to mention he transcended sports to become a cultural and entertainment icon.
One sport in which he had a huge impact was football/soccer, and that originated with his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, who played professionally in Italy. Kobe lived in Italy from ages 6-13, and it was there and then that he developed his love for AC Milan.
We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe ???? pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL
— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020
Milan was his team, but he was known to sport FC Barcelona garb as well, once brandishing a Blaugranes shirt during a magazine cover appearance. Tributes to Kobe and all that he stood for are being posted all over the world by people from all walks of life.
There have been many made by footballers and football clubs, and we simply can’t cover them all, but Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford told his social media following what an inspiration Kobe was to him, and Arsenal FC defined him perfectly: “a legend among legends.”
A true inspiration in the sporting industry. RIP legend. ?? pic.twitter.com/riqBbwRfDc
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 26, 2020
A true sporting icon. A legend among legends. An incredible legacy.
Kobe Bryant transcended sports and will never be forgotten.
RIP, Kobe ?? pic.twitter.com/eLfjJ1WHUE
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 26, 2020
Another club to pay tribute was Paris Saint-Germain, and it was PSG forward Neymar who probably performed the best tribute of all.
After scoring a goal he held up a 2 and a 4 with his fingers, a reference to his jersey number.
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 26, 2020
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind