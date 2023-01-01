Man United Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Bournemouth

If you thought the English FA fixture congestion before the World Cup was bad, just wait until you experience the utter madness that is the scheduling pile-up after the break.

Between December 27 and Jan 14, a period of 18 days, United will play six different times, in three different competitions. 1-0 winners over Wolves today, thanks to Marcus Rashford coming off the bench to score the game winner, it is already time to preview the next match, a visit from AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Dec 31, 12:30pm GMT, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Google Probability: Man United Win 76% Draw 15% Bournemouth Win 9%

PL Standings: Man United 4th 32pts Bournemouth 15th, 16pts

PL Form: Man United WWWLW Bournemouth LLWLL

The team news, more or less, is pretty much the same as it was before the Wolves match, and you can reflect back on that here. The main observation/prediction here- look for Luke Shaw to continue on in the central defense role, instead of at his usual left back position.

Shaw needs to slot in there while the center backs position continues to heal up.

United Starting XI Prediction vs Bournemouth

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Prediction: United 2, Bournemouth 0

Look for United to keep the ball rolling here against a vastly inferior opponent, and keep on collecting three points per match.

