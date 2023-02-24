Man United vs Newcastle (EFL Cup Final) Starting XI Predictions

When Manchester United takes on Newcastle United on Sunday it will mark the 19th matchup to have been staged as both a League Cup and FA Cup final. So embrace the history here!

When these sides met in the 1999 FA Cup final, United won 2-0 as part of their historic Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League treble. United have not won a trophy, of any sort, since 2017, so that marks a half-decade now.

Man United vs Newcastle League Cup Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Feb. 26, 4:30 pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Fun Fact: This is Newcastle’s first League Cup final since 1976, with that 47 year drought the longest stretch between finals in League Cup history

Stat Pack: United are competing in their 10th League Cup final; only Liverpool (13) have played in more.

Five years isn’t a ton of time, really, in the grand scheme of things, but at the European Capital of Trophies, where they have won the league 20 times, it’s an eternity.

No matter what happens, United are the club that stayed alive the longest in all four competitions over the span of the 2022-23 season.

Of course, it doesn’t mean anything unless you close the deal and lift the trophy. Manager Erik ten Hag echoed those sentiments today.

“It (being in four competitions) is not success but the road to success,” he said at a presser today.

“It’s only success when you win trophies. On Sunday we have an opportunity to have a success.”

Starting XI Predictions

Newcastle United

Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Prediction: Man United 2, Newcastle 1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only United manager, post- Sir Alex Ferguson, never to have won a trophy. Ten Hag will now join David Moyes (yes, even him), Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho as United gaffers to grab silverware.

