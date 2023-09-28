Man United vs Newcastle Headlines EFL Cup 4th Round Draw

The bulk/majority of the EFL Cup’s 3rd round of action took place today, and with it, this round of action concluded. Enter the 4th round draw, which is headlined by Manchester United versus Newcastle United, a rematch of last season’s tournament final.

The holders, United, got here by routing Crystal Palace 3-0 yesterday. Newcastle advanced due to their dumping Manchester City out 1-0 earlier today.

Man City have the second most all-time League Cup wins (8), but they won’t be getting #9. The only club to hit that number is Liverpool, who have to be considered the tourney favorites now.

They drew Bournemouth in what is one of four all-top flight ties in this round. Arsenal have to be considered among the favorites too, and they drew West Ham United in what is arguably the second most enthralling (at least on paper) tie in this round.

EFL Cup 4th Round Draw in FULL

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Burnley

Exeter City vs. Middlesbrough

The ties will take place in the week starting Oct. 30, so uhm, happy halloween everybody.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

