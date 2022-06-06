Transfer Talk: United MF Nemanja Matic Potentially Headed to Serie A

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
Let’s focus outside the UK this time around, however.
Nemanja Matic
Rumors emanating out of Italy suggest that former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic could be on his way to Serie A club, Roma.
The 33-year-old Serbian defensive midfielder is out of contract on June 30th when his current deal expires at Manchester United.
Matic raised some eyebrows when he announced his departure from Old Trafford in the middle of April. He made 189 appearances for the Red Devils over five seasons.
Ultimately, he leaves United with no trophies, having tasted defeat in the 2018 FA Cup and the 2021 Europa League finals.
United had the option to extend Matic’s deal at the end of this season, but decided against doing so, making him available for free from this transfer window.
A move to Roma would see Matic link up with former boss Jose Mourinho for a third time. Although this time he would cost the Portuguese gaffer far less in transfer fees.
In 2014, Mourinho purchased the midfielder for £21 million from Benfica for Chelsea. Three years later, Jose would shell out nearly double that fee to bring the no-nonsense Serbian to Old Trafford for £40 million.
Heading to the Serie A makes sense for Nemanja Matic. He is aging slightly, but still has plenty to give the right club. His existing relationship with serial winner Jose Mourinho will certainly help him settle in.
Serie A football is making a comeback in terms of popularity with fans at the moment, and the quality is higher than it has been for quite some time.
In the last 24 hours Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, along with Fabrizio Romano, have both given this transfer rumor their endorsement.
MY TWO CENTS- LIKELIHOOD 99.9%
I think Matic to Roma seems like a good deal for all parties involved. Mourinho gets a player that knows what his demands and style of football are. Roma gets a world class defensive midfielder as they look to challenge for a Champions League spot next season.
And for Nemanja Matic? He gets to add to his story at one of the top 5 leagues in the world. This deal is happening.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the 'After Extra Time' podcast.
