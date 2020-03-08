Nemanja Matic to Reportedly Extend Manchester United Stay

On the eve of the second Manchester derby of the season comes some interesting and somewhat unexpected news surrounding the future of a United player. Midfielder Nemanja Matic, acquired during the Jose Mourinho era and a favored player of the last Red Devils manager, is reportedly set to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
The 31-year-old Serbian is out of contract at the end of the season, but MUFC do have a club option to extend him another season. According to the Manchester Evening News however, his tenure with United will be extended beyond just one more season. It’s quite a turnaround considering the transfer rumors that swirled about him in January as contract extension talks had stalled.
The former Chelsea man began the season in a lesser role, but long term injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay thrust him back into a first team role. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that an agreement has been reached between the two parties.
“We have agreed with him so he will stay, one hundred percent,” OGS said at his news conference on Friday. This development, plus the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes, who has greatly exceeded expectations, might signal that Pogba’s days at the club are numbered.
For all involved that might be the best thing.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: United City
Team news for both sides: go to this link
FA Cup ties for both clubs: go to this link
Kickoff: 4:30 BST, March 8, Old Trafford
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 58%, Draw 23%, Manchester United win 19%
Form Guide: Manchester City WWLWD Manchester United- DWWDL
Series history: Manchester United wins 74 Draws 52 Manchester City wins 54
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Manchester City 2
A lot of people are not giving United a chance in this one, but remember that was the narrative heading into the last meeting in December, and you all remember how that turned out.
