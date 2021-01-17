Manchester United, Liverpool Post Lineups Ahead of Massive Clash

You can countdown now, the minutes, to the English El Clasico. Both clubs, Manchester United and Liverpool FC, just posted their lineups minutes ago, about an hour before kickoff. Let’s take a look at the team news for this top of the table clash.
Here below is the United team that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selected, in order by shirt number, instead of position. Harry Maguire is captain, and he’ll be partnered with Victor Lindelof.
A huge game at Anfield awaits – and here's your United starting XI ?
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2021
Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are both in the first team, with Fred and Scott McTominay joining them in the midfield.
And here below is the Liverpool team that manager Jurgen Klopp selected. Team captain Jordan Henderson, a midfielder by trade, primarily, moves to centre half, due to the injury problems at this position. Thiago is featured in the tweet, and attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri gets a rare start.
? TEAM NEWS ?
The Reds to face @ManUtd ?
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 17, 2021
It’s an epic top of the table clash between two sides who hate each other as much as any pair of rivals on the planet.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind