Manchester United Transfer Talk: Moussa Dembele, Andreas Pereira

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of transfer rumors related to the club, circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action on June 8, and play matches behind closed doors in neutral venues.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. The next meeting, on May 8, will be extremely critical, and we’ll know more then.
In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained. For today’s MUFC news round-up go here.
We start today with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, 23, who would find a move to Old Trafford difficult to turn down, should the chance arise. With France ending the Ligue 1 season, and declaring no champion, no relegation and no Champions League qualification, his side is now left out of UCL for next season.
That’s a big boost for United, who still have an opportunity to play next month, perhaps, and then earn a spot in the tournament. The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror have more.
Moving on, United midfielder Andreas Pereira is a player who has disappointed as much as anyone on the roster. The Brazilian has also been given numerous chances to impress, probably more than he really deserves. United have better options at any place where he can play, so they should move on from him.
Reportedly, he has a chance to play closer to home if he wants it, at Santos. That’s according to an interview with O Peixe president Jose Carlos Peres in Gazeta Esportiva. Santos has shown interest in the past, and Goal has more on that here.
