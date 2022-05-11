Jose Mourinho Blatantly Throws Shade at Manchester United

The current team of Jose Mourinho, AS Roma, resides today in the same place as one of his former clubs, Manchester United. Both currently sit sixth in their league’s respective table, in line for UEFA Europa League football next season, but still in danger of falling down into conference league competition.
But as Mourinho goes for the inaugural Conference League crown, Roma qualified for the final, which will be two weeks from tonight, The Special One reflected on the last time he won this specific piece of silverware.
José Mourinho: “We won together three titles at #mufc, unfortunately the last three titles of Man United. I say unfortunately because I like the club very, very much and I wish the club the best.” #mulive [sky]
Mourinho was deservedly sacked by United at the time, as his players had given up by him by that point. That said, he is also absolutely in the right to throw shade at Old Trafford, and to do so in the manner that he did.
You look at what Mourinho accomplished when he was at the helm of the club, and just how far south they have fallen since.
His first season at the wheel saw the Portugese accomplish a “plastic treble” winning the community shield, Europa League and League Cup titles. This also maintained his 100% record in European final matches.
When Jose Mourinho summed up the situation at Man United ? pic.twitter.com/zpQSoW4iCx
Knock the significance of some of these titles if you must, but Mourinho does take those things seriously, and well, he did get results. The next season, he led United to a second place finish in the Premier League (although they were a whopping 22 points behind champions Manchester City) and a FA Cup Final appearance.
People laughed when Mourinho said that was his biggest accomplishment, ever, as a manager, back then. They’re not laughing at it now.
Rio Ferdinand: “I think José Mourinho’s quote [that there were issues behind-the-scenes at #mufc] has aged so, so well. And me for one, I would apologise maybe to some extent in terms of the way you kind of looked at him and judged him.” #mulive [@FIVEUK]
Ferdinand is right- that claim by Mourinho has held up well over time. The Glazers and Ed Woodward, who long made a mess of the club by the time the trophy machine of a manager arrived, have now messed up the even more.
While Mourinho himself hasn’t exactly seen his career resurge since he left the Theatre of Dreams, United have fallen off the map much worse.
