Man United News: Mount, Amrabat, Casemiro, Sancho

The first half is now in the books, and Manchester United currently hold a 2-0 lead over Crystal Palace at the break of their 3rd round EFL Cup clash. A lot of news to cover in this one, as Erik ten Hag fielded a first team that included the likes of Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho.

We have some off the pitch news to get to later as well.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Crystal Palace at Manchester United

Kickoff: Tue. Sept. 26 8pm, Old Trafford

CASEMIROOOOO GOAL AND MASON MOUNT ASSIST NO 007? pic.twitter.com/5GsfqBs0RM — AB? (@AbsoluteBruno) September 26, 2023

Let’s start with Mount, who is currently a top trending term on X (formerly Twitter) as he provided the assist to Casemiro’s goal in the 27. Take a look above; at what is Mount’s first goal involvement in a United shirt.

As for Sofyan Amrabat, he filled in nicely at the one position that is in most current injury crisis of all- left back.

How did he do?

Sofyan Amrabat’s half by numbers vs. Palace: 100% duels won

100% tackles won

97% pass accuracy

65/67 passes completed

5/6 long passes completed Flawless. ?????? pic.twitter.com/PYUQFsZtqo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 26, 2023

Very well actually! How about Hannibal? His name is a top trending term as well.

Manchester United lineup tonight: – Sofyan Amrabat Start

– Mason Mount Start

– Pellistri Start

– Hannibal Mejbri Start We waited so long for this day pic.twitter.com/FYbbawbSrX — Kobi (@UTDKobi) September 26, 2023

And on a side note, it was Garnacho who scored the other goal for United, in the 21. And we close with the latest on the Jadon Sancho melodrama. Ten Hag is reportedly going to hold the hard line- he wants Sancho to apologize, otherwise the player won’t be allowed to return to first team training.

The manager has, according to some reports, even gone so far as to lock Sancho out of eating with the rest of the club at the training complex.

Apologies: Normal People vs Jadon Sancho pic.twitter.com/7fOUmOOqg4 — Ryan Silva (@RSilvaMUFC) September 26, 2023

So how does this clash of wills end? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

