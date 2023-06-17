Kim Min-jae Reportedly Snubbing Man United to Join Bayern

Manchester United have yet to sign anybody at all this summer transfer window, but they have been strongly linked with Napoli central defender Kim Min-jae.

However, it doesn’t look like it is going to happen, as reports indicate the 26-year-old South Korean is set to join Bayern Munich instead. At least according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

? Bayern are getting closer to reaching full agreement on personal terms with Kim Min Jae. A five year contract has almost agreed, and Bayern will pay his release clause. #mufc have not made a fresh offer. [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/GIkhyM9y8h — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 16, 2023

According to Foot Mercato (h/t Football Italia) Bayern Munich made Min-jae an offer he couldn’t refuse by putting on the table a deal worth €10m per season.

His deal with the Bavarian giants would keep him at the club until June of 2028.

United apparently had this transfer deal potentially in the bag, but I guess they bottled it.

But then again what could they do when Bayern offered more money? The Bundesliga champions have been so much more successful than United lately, it is no wonder they would be a more attractive destination to a given transfer target.

United could end up having major issues this summer transfer window if they don’t get the ownership situation settled soon.

It’s a huge obstacle to recruiting and here is a link to more on that.

