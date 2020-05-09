Manchester United Transfer Talk: Milinkovic-Savic, Rakitic

With the exception of Belarus, and very soon Germany, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League making a mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible resumption of team training in the next week or so. However, there are still plenty of questions when it comes to Project Restart.
The good news is that United have reportedly called their foreign players back home, in the belief that training will restart soon. Until we get there, we still have plenty of transfer items to cover, so let’s take a spin through the Manchester United online rumor mill.
It’s an all-Balkan states edition of United transfer talk, and we start with the latest on a very long-term MUFC transfer target, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Spanish-born Serbian international, often described as a “complete midfielder,” will be given the opportunity to leave should he desire so.
That’s according to a report in Sky Sport Italia, citing the club’s sporting director Igli Tare. Apparently, SMS will see his contract out, and his current club won’t stand in the way, should he decide to leave. How does Milinkovic-Savic fit in though in the United midfield? That is a whole ‘nother post in itself.
The other midfielder from the Balkans we cover today is FC Barcelona man Ivan Rakitic. He recently admitted doubt over his future at the Catalan club saying he doesn’t want to be treated “like a sack of potatoes.”
He’s been a huge part of his current team’s success since joining up in 2014, but he’s been unhappy at the club since Frenkie De Jong arrived from Ajax, and he’s had to play second fiddle.
The “sack of potatoes” comment refers to his disgust at Barcelona’s trying to use him as part of a package deal to acquire Neymar. United have been linked to the 32-year-old Serbian international, who reportedly has a €20 million price tag.
His list suit of potential suitors is long, and it includes Sevilla, Napoli, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and now Spurs.
