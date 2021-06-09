Manchester United Midfielders Set to Shine at Euro 2020

All in all, eleven Manchester United players are set to participate in Euro 2020, which kicks off on Friday. There would be 12 if the Jadon Sancho deal finally gets over the line, but it doesn’t look like it’s going be finalized before England’s first match on Sunday, against Croatia.
Let’s run through all the Red Devils who are slated to partake in what should be an epic tournament.
England: Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford
The noisy neighbors, Manchester City, also have four on the Three Lions roster, but there is no club with five or more. All in all, England’s proverbial big six comprise more than half of Gareth Southgate’s roster, so this squad is basically homegrown, so to speak.
France: Paul Pogba, Portugal: Bruno Fernandes, Scotland: Scott McTominay
This is really where the United roster will make its presence most felt at Euro. The midfield is the strongest link in the chain. You’re talking about two of United’s best overall outfield players in Pogba and Fernandes. Donny van de Beek was set to participate as well, with The Netherlands, but he’s out now with injury and he’ll have to miss the entire thing.
Spain: David De Gea (Spain), Victor Lindelof (Sweden)
Kind of a rough season for both of these guys, who suffered a drop in form. Maybe a strong international showing can get their careers back on track?
Wales: Dylan Levitt and Daniel James
This tourney could provide a great opportunity for both these youngsters to grow and develop. For the overall tournament preview go here.
