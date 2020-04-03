Man United Transfer Talk: Thomas Meunier, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. We have the MUFC news and notes round-up for you at this link.
We start with a narrative on a defensive target, Thomas Meunier. The 28-year-old Belgian international and Paris Saint-Germain man is out of contract at the end of the season and available on a free.
He’s wanted by United, AC Milan and Borsussia Dortmund, according to French outlet Le Foot.
He’s also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who would view him as potentially an upgrade over Serge Aurier. He was also linked to United last summer, before the club splashed the cash on Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
He only makes sense at Old Trafford right now as a back-up to AWB, or perhaps as a wing back, an attacking wing back, depending on the formation that manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer might deploy.
Sticking with PSG, United have been linked to striker Edinson Cavani for seemingly forever, but nothing has ever happened. He’s also been linked to Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Boca Juniors and Napoli. That last one is according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.
At this point, the 33-year-old Uruguay international, who is out of contract at the end of the season and available for a free, might be ready for a big money move to Major League Soccer.
He’s at that age when MLS clubs often sign players in Europe to big money deals. His brother and agent, Walter Guglielmon, shot down the connections to Napoli and Boca.
“Honestly, anything could happen as many clubs want Edi,” he said in an interview with CalcioNapoli1926.
“For the moment, there has been no contact with Napoli. Anything can happen (on the topic of a return to South America). In Brazil, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Internacional are all interested, while Boca Juniors in Argentina are also keen.”
