Scott McTominay Hits Out at Manchester United Hierarchy

Right now, Manchester United are a total mess through and through, up and down the organizational chart. The Glazers and their top hatchet man Ed Woodward (who recently left the club) really truly wrecked this place. Academy product and midfielder Scott McTominay is one of the few players that is still giving it his all, at time when much of the roster clearly is not.
It’s obvious that many of the players on the pitch don’t care right now, and that means a major overhaul off the pitch this summer. McTominay, who definitely still cares (Paul Pogba certainly does not), put (basically) everyone connected with the club on blast.
“There’s a whole load of problems in terms of players, staff, anything with higher up, we need to just concentrate on what happens on the pitch. There’s a lot of things going on at the minute,” the Scottish international said to British Television Sport after Arsenal slaughtered United 3-1 in North London today.
“For us self-belief, lack of confidence you can see it all in the last two months… We have a half decent game today but even then the belief, which is so big in football, is just not there today.
“The last four games are about pride for us. About showing some balls. Showing pride. We need to be dialed in on our jobs… It comes down to the basics and we never do them well enough.”
The loss ended United’s top four hopes, and even interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted that after the loss today. He also added that United’s chances were slim even before the poor result. They now have four matches left in this nightmarish season, starting with Chelsea on Thursday night. Good luck with that.
United could seriously now see themselves relegated to UEFA Conference League next season, if they don’t get themselves together for the rest of the run in. A major squad overhaul is needed this summer, and incoming manager Erik ten Hag has his work cut out for him.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
