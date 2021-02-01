Man United vs Southampton Team News: McTominay, Rojo, Walker-Peters

Manchester United hosts Southampton FC on Tuesday night, in a match-up of two sides that have spent some time on top of the Premier League table this season. At this point, almost half of the teams in the league have been in the penthouse, if only for a short time, at some point this term.

That’s reflective of just what a very strange 20/21 Premier League term it has been. United had been in pole position for a few weeks, but since they relinquished that spot to their intra-city neighbors, they have not resembled the kind of team that wins silverware.

Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15pm BST, Tuesday Feb 2, Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Odds: United 1.49,  Draw  4.34, Southampton FC win 5.56

Records:  United 12-5-4  Southampton  FC 8-5-7

Table Position: United 2nd, 41 pts   Southampton  FC  11th, 29 pts

Premier League Form Guide:  United DLWDW   Southampton  LLLWD

As for Southampton, they had a bit of a false dawn, and have now come back to Earth. Losers of three in a row, they’re all the way back to midt-table now.

Team News for Both Sides

Long term absentees Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are once again unavailable, with the latter potentially departing somewhere before the winter transfer window closes.

Defensive midfielder Scott McTominay is a doubt, having been forced off in the dull, tedious goalless draw with Arsenal, due to a stomach cramp, and it is possible that the issue could keep him from being available for selection here.

Flipping over to the visitrors, Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone remain out as long term injury absentees. Meanwhile Jannik Vestergaard and Kyle Walker-Peters both face late fitness tests.

marcos rojo

Prediction: United 2, Southampton 1

The Red Devils best the Saints in a biblical battle. As Billy Joel famously said, “I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints. The sinners are much more fun.”

  1. Stanley Agbam says
    February 1, 2021 at 12:36 AM

    man united 2-southampton 0

