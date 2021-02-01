Man United vs Southampton Team News: McTominay, Rojo, Walker-Peters

Manchester United hosts Southampton FC on Tuesday night, in a match-up of two sides that have spent some time on top of the Premier League table this season. At this point, almost half of the teams in the league have been in the penthouse, if only for a short time, at some point this term.
That’s reflective of just what a very strange 20/21 Premier League term it has been. United had been in pole position for a few weeks, but since they relinquished that spot to their intra-city neighbors, they have not resembled the kind of team that wins silverware.
Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15pm BST, Tuesday Feb 2, Old Trafford
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: United 1.49, Draw 4.34, Southampton FC win 5.56
Records: United 12-5-4 Southampton FC 8-5-7
Table Position: United 2nd, 41 pts Southampton FC 11th, 29 pts
Premier League Form Guide: United DLWDW Southampton LLLWD
As for Southampton, they had a bit of a false dawn, and have now come back to Earth. Losers of three in a row, they’re all the way back to midt-table now.
Team News for Both Sides
Long term absentees Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are once again unavailable, with the latter potentially departing somewhere before the winter transfer window closes.
Defensive midfielder Scott McTominay is a doubt, having been forced off in the dull, tedious goalless draw with Arsenal, due to a stomach cramp, and it is possible that the issue could keep him from being available for selection here.
Flipping over to the visitrors, Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone remain out as long term injury absentees. Meanwhile Jannik Vestergaard and Kyle Walker-Peters both face late fitness tests.
Prediction: United 2, Southampton 1
The Red Devils best the Saints in a biblical battle. As Billy Joel famously said, “I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints. The sinners are much more fun.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
man united 2-southampton 0