Man United Transfer Talk: McTominay, Maguire, Bailly

It’s a triple threat of Manchester United transfer talk today! Part one covers Anthony Martial, part two focuses on Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly. And for part three, the coverage shifts to Sofyan Amrabat, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

So without further ado, let’s dive right in, starting with West Ham United said to be keen on the trio of McTominay, Maguire and Martial.

That is, if anyone wants Martial at all, which as we covered earlier, doesn’t seem to be the case. It’s actually the other two that West Ham are said to reportedly want. According to the BBC, the Hammers “have made a combined bid worth more than £50m.”

Although ESPN says that the East London club have now offered closer to a combined £60m.

As both articles point out, the Irons still haven’t signed a single player this summer.

This despite having sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for a deal that could be worth up to £105m.

That’s a record fee for an English born player, so it’s a little mind-boggling why they haven’t done anything at all, up to this point in the window.

Especially when you consider how free-spending they have been in recent years. Maguire, like Martial, is another player who may not have a lot of potential suitors this summer, so honestly United should probably take whatever they can get for him at this point.

United have reportedly turned down bids worth £15 and £20 million for Maguire already. Shifting gears to Bailly, there is absolutely no place for him at United, so he must find an escape route somewhere.

According to The Daily Mail, two clubs from the Saudi Pro League have already made bids for the Ivorian, and that might be best for all involved.

Saudi Arabia has been the destination of choice this summer for numerous Premier League players trying to reignite their careers in a different place.

And get a nice paycheck in the process. Sounds like the right place for the far down the depth chart central defender.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

