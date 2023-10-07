Scott McTominay Makes United Legacy in Only Four Minutes

No matter what happens to midfielder Scott McTominay, over the course of his career, he’ll always have October 7, 2023. The Scotsman, who has been scoring goals at will for country but doesn’t get major minutes for club, came on in the 87′ today and created a legend for himself.

Fergie time? Today was McTominay time! Let’s recap it all.

Scott McTominay from Scotland… Signed by Sir Alex Ferguson… Equaliser Fergie Time… Winner Fergie Time… That was for Lady Cathy Ferguson. — Suhail (@SuhailChowdhary) October 7, 2023

McTominay (who doesn’t really rate by manager Erik ten Hag) came on in the 87′ for Sofyan Amrabat. He made an instant impact, as United soon scored, or so that they thought.

The potential goal, of which no one was sure who it would have been attributed to, was disallowed to due an offsides ruling, via a VAR check.

It wasn’t long until McTominay scored the equalizer, three minutes into stoppage time (we’ll refer to it Fergie Time again, as we’re talking about a Scotsman, and this is a weekend to honor Sir Alex Ferguson, who is grieving the loss of his wife Cathy this weekend).

And then, at 90’+7, McTominay, who has been at the club since he was five-years-old, completed his instantly legendary double from the bench!

SCOTT MCTOMINAY WINS IT IN THE 97TH MINUTE MANCHESTER UNITED 2-1 BRENTFORDpic.twitter.com/3amI443pei — Manchester United Die Hard Fans (@DieHardUtdFans) October 7, 2023

He scored the game-winner, and reminded us why we love sports! He made us realize that being a United supporter doesn’t have to be all pain and suffering this season.

McTominay lef the charge that won the game and stopped the bleeding at Old Trafford.

This result nearly turned into United’s third straight defeat at home across all competitions. And the third straight league home loss.

But McTominay turned the tide today, and perhaps, this is the moment that turns their season around?

McTominay, someone who was consistently linked with a move away this summer, has almost certainly earned his place in the squad now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

