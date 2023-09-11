When the summer transfer window began, Scott McTominay was far from being being designated a first choice defensive midfielder at Manchester United. Then the club opened the window by signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. They closed the window by signing Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina.

This sent a strong message to the incumbent holding midfielders, including McTominay. The window closed, and he’s still here, but maybe not for long.

McTominay was supposed to be the replacement for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha this summer, who had a move to Bayern Munich in the final stages, before it collapsed.

The Bundesliga dominating club had a deal agreed for the 28-year-old, and he even had his medical completed. He really thought his dream move was going to happen, but it collapsed at the very end.

Poor guy!

That’s because the Cottagers pulled out in the 11th hour, due to their inability to find a replacement, creating what was truly one of the most bizarre transfer sagas in recent memory.

That replacement was supposed to be McTominay, a player that seems to perform much much better for country, with Scotland, than he does for club.

(This international period has really conveyed that).

However, when the January transfer window opens, both moves could be back on, according to TeamTalk. And honestly, this would make sense for all involved.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

