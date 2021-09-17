Man United Team News at West Ham: McTominay, Cavani

How is this for a one-sided series? West Ham United have only won once in their past 19 league games versus Manchester United. They have suffered 13 losses and managed five draws over that time. However, United haven’t really been able to really stack those wins on top of each other, lately, in this series.
If the visitors triumph here, it would mark three in a row in the league over the Hammers for the first time since Sept. 2014. So with that in mind let’s preview! We’ll do it again a couple more days down the road, as these two sides will meet again in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.
Manchester United at West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Sun, Sept. 19, London Stadium
Team News United West Ham
Starting XI Predictions United West Ham
Odds: United 4/5 West Ham 16/5 Draw 11/4
United Team News
While Scott McTominay wasn’t fit enough to play in Switzerland during midweek. However, he is expected to be in contention for Sunday. Edinson Cavani, however, will not be in the mix as he’s still recovering from a muscular injury that he suffered against Stoke City in the preseason.
El Matador, who has only made one appearance so far (off the bench versus Wolves), will resume training next week.
“Edinson will hopefully start training with us after the weekend, maybe Monday, so maybe [he’ll be] involved on Wednesday,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. For more on the overall fitness situation of the entire squad go here.
Prediction: United 3, West Ham 2
Couldn’t have all the build up in the intro and not pick the visitors, right?
