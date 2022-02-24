Man United vs Watford Team News: McTominay, Cavani, Pedro, Kucka

It is kind of hard to think about football right now, in Europe, given the current crisis situation on the continent. Last night saw Russia officially invade Ukraine and with that, tons of serious uncertainty, all across Europe, lies ahead. That is all far beyond the scope of this article, so we’ll stay out of that range of topics for now.
What we will do, instead, is focus on previewing the next round of Premier League action, starting with the moose men of Watford FC visiting Manchester United on Saturday.
Manchester United vs Watford FC FYIs
Kick: Feb 26, 3pm, Old Trafford
PL Form Guide: United WWDDW Watford LWLLD
PL Position United: 4th, 46pts Watford 19th, 18pts
Google Result Probability: United win 73%, Watford win 17%, Draw 10%
Team News for Both Sides
For Watford, Roy Hodgson is the latest man being staffed with trying to rescue Watford from relegation. He’ll continue to be without the services of Peter Etebo and Nicolas Nkoulou, while they focus on continuing to build up their match fitness.
Meanwhile Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka are doubts, as they will have their knocks assessed before game time. Flipping over to United, they will once again be sans striker Edinson Cavani, due to a groin issue, most likely.
Also, midfielder Scott McTominay has emerged as a fresh doubt for this one after contracting an undisclosed illness.
More on McTominay, and perhaps any other issues in the squad, tomorrow when United caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick.
