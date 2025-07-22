Manchester United have departed for Chicago! The club is currently on their charter jet plane, across the pond, to begin their preseason tour of the United States. On Friday, United manager Ruben Amorim will stage a press conference, alongside a first team player to be named later, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Meanwhile the official travel squad was just posted, a little over an hour ago, and it includes the latest summer transfer window addition, Bryan Mbeumo.

After a long and tedious negotiation process (this is literally our ninth article on the process), the Brentford striker finally got his “dream move,” as MUFC eventually paid the London club’s valuation of £71m.

🚨 TRAVELLING SQUAD 👀 Ruben has selected 32 Reds for the US leg of #MUTOUR25 📋 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 22, 2025

He literally said that he used to wear a Man United shirt as a kid.

With this deal just announced yesterday, both clubs were able to get it signed, sealed and delivered in time for the Cameroon international to board the plane and join the tour. Here is everyone else who is coming along with Mbeumo for the tour:

Attacking Players:

Amad, Matheus Cunha, Rasmus Hojlund, Bendito Mantato, Bryan Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Joshua Zirkzee

Midfield:

Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte

Back Line:

Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Reece Munro, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro.

Goalkeeping:

Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee, Will Murdock, Andre Onana

🗣️ “Every player wants to play here.” Hear from @BMbeumo19 for the first time as a Red 🎬 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 22, 2025

You’ll notice four omissions: Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia. The quartet will stay back in order to work on their exits from the club. They want out, and the club feels mutual.

And, here’s the USA Preseason Tour schedule FYI as well.

Sat July 26 vs West Ham United, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Wed July 30 vs AFC Bournemouth, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 3 vs Everton, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

