Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo has now moved into rarified air when it comes to tedious summer transfer sagas at Manchester United. Just how tedious?

Well, the Mbeumo situation is now starting to feel like the Frenkie de Jong transfer saga, as been overly protracted as that was, in 2022.

Leeds United vs Manchester United FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff time: 2PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: Friends Arena (or Strawberry Arena), Stockholm, Sweden

Series history: Man United wins 50, Leeds United wins 37, Draws 26

Right now, it feels like Mbeumo will end up just like De Jong three summers ago- the guy at the very top of the United wish list, and a player who fills a big need, but never came.

According to The Guardian, talks have now stalled, as Brentford raised their price closer to £70 million. United part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly hold steady at his valuation of £65m.

That’s a shame, because just three weeks ago, we thought there was a major breakthrough in the negotiations.

According to multiple outlets, United and Brentford had finally reached an agreement or close to it, on the transfer fee, at £65m.

The Guardian article even mentions that “Brentford also privately indicated a medical was expected imminently.”

So what happened? Why did the west London club jack up the price now? Well, they don’t have a replacement lined up, so now they’re less eager to sell. They made a move for Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson, but that failed.

So where do we go from here?

Does this end, like the De Jong thing did? Or does it drag on, and on and on, but ends with an acquisition, like Harry Maguire or Bruno Fernandes?

Either way, closure would be good.

And that goes for any kind of closure, given how this has now dragged on for well over six weeks already.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories