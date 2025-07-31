Manchester United and Everton FC renew acquaintances on Sunday in the Premier League Summer Series finale. The lead news story item here pertains to United’s two summer signings, the big money No. 10s, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. The former will almost certainly make his debut in a red shirt here.

The latter is also guaranteed to feature here, according to United manager Ruben Amorim.

The boss made it clear that Cunha missed last night’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth in Chicago, simply as a precaution, to counter fatigue.

Cunha is not injured, but his minutes will be managed nonetheless. Ditto for Mbeumo, who likely won’t come on until after half time.

Andre Onana has not participated in any of the Premier League Summer Series so far, and he’ll miss out again here, due to his hamstring injury.

However, it is worth noting that he was a part of an outdoor soccer clinic for local youth at the Chicago Fire FC Pitch on Tuesday.

Onana “managed” while his teammates Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw played with the kids.

It’s great to see them get involved with the community, very generous considering this was an outdoor event, on a day where the air temperature was 100 Fahrenheit, and the humidity made the head index about 110 F.

Hey, Chicago summers! They can be brutal, at times.

United came away from last night’s destruction of Bournemouth unscathed from injury. Ditto for Everton, who have really struggled mightily in these first two Summer Series friendlies.

