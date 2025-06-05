It feels like that time of year again! Manchester United place a big money bid on a player who wants to join them, but the club on the other side of the negotiating table says no. That’s where we are, right now with Brentford FC striker Bryan Mbeumo. According to various outlets, United bid £45 million plus £10m in add-ons for the Cameroon international, but the London club said no.

Multiple reports suggest that Brentford want £60m, or even £70m, for the 25-year-old striker.

🚨 Manchester United have submitted £45m plus £10m add ons proposal for Bryan Mbeumo. Negotiations started, as @David_Ornstein reports. Brentford ask for fee close to what Man United paid for Cunha — starting from £70m with possibility to negotiate. pic.twitter.com/ahB8bZj2Zr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2025

Brentford are kind of using the Matheus Cunha deal as their benchmark for setting expectations here. United paid Wolverhampton Wanderers £62.5m for Cunha, and the Bees believe they should receive a similar payday.

This negotiation is a classic example of two clubs at the opposite ends of the spectrum in transfer spending efficiency.

United are kind of held up as the paramount example of a club with the most wasteful of spending.

They throw money around and get little to nothing in return. Meanwhile Brentford are considered the paragon of smart spend, as they very often get great return on investment.

So it’s interesting to see where the next plot twist will go.

Mbeumo, who had 20 goals and eight assists this past season, very much wants the move, and it’s easy to see why.

Old Trafford are reportedly willing to 5x his wages. What we’ve typically seen with these transfer narratives is United ultimately end up paying what the other club wants in the end.

They might play hard ball for a bit, and pretend to walk away from the table, but in the end, the other side gets the price point they wanted.

We’ll see if history repeats itself here.

Precedent has certainly been set- Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, Harry Maguire from Leicester City, Antony from Ajax, Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Paul Pogba from Juventus, and many many more.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

