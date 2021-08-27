Blockbuster Transfer Talk: Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo

No matter how it all ends, this has been the wildest summer transfer window of all time. It started super slow, yes, but once it got going, wow! And it looks like we’re headed to a massive finale as Cristiano Ronaldo looks poised to leave Juventus and join Manchester City.
Or so we thought- the City deal, shocking as it is, seems to have collapsed in the final stages. And now, we’ve got an even more surprising situation! A shocking Ronaldo return to Manchester United could be in the works!
CR7 LEAVING TURIN
Whilst the Mbappe situation has been rumbling on for quite some time, the Cristiano Ronaldo situation has developed rather quickly into one of the more shocking moves in transfer history.
A Friday morning meeting between mega agent Jorge Mendes and Juventus officials ended with both parties agreeing it’s best for the megastar to move on from Italy.
Things have escalated to such an extent that by Friday afternoon Sky Sports were reporting a deal had been struck between Manchester City and the giants of Italian football.
Haggling over a fee was said to have concluded and only formalities were left for the Portuguese to sign a deal with the blue half of Manchester, on a deal that would earn him £25 million over two years, according to reports from Sky Italia.
And then a major plot twist!
The 36-year-old’s move to City, angering fans at rival Manchester United, the club where he made his name as a global superstar, took a total u-turn.
Friday brought sensational news out of Manchester, as it was confirmed the Glazer family were trying to hijack their local rivals’ move for their club legend.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who usually makes a point of not talking about transfer rumors, did little to squash the rumors with his comments in his pre-match press conference for the game versus Wolves. When asked about the Ronaldo speculation, the United gaffer responded with –
“We’ve always had good communication, Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here.“
Manchester City has since withdrawn its interest in CR7. The rumor mill suggests the sticking point was the transfer fee. Whatever it was it has cleared the path for a sensational return to the club that made Cristiano Ronaldo a star.
THE MBAPPE SITUATION
The transfer window was slow to get going this off-season, due to the continental tournaments in Europe and South America tying up players, but wow has it heated up the past few days.
With Messi arriving at PSG, and the two players we’re covering here, the potential moves of three global superstars could make this the biggest windows in history.
After spending the majority of the summer crying poor and offloading high earners off of their wage budget, Real Madrid has been up to their old tricks again, lodging not one, but two monstrous bids for French superstar Kylian Mbappe.
PSG Sporting Director Leonardo sent a defiant “hands off’ message to Los Blancos, admonishing them and calling their approach ‘illegal’. He did admit, however, that Mbappe’s head had been turned and that he had informed the club he would like to leave.
A second bid has apparently softened PSG’s stance and the two clubs are now at the negotiating table as deadline day draws closer.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind