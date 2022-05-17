Mbappe, Pogba, Bale Among Top Five Free Agents This Summer

As the Premier League season winds down, the transfer rumor mill has heated right up. With Championship Sunday less than a week away now, it’s time to cast an eye at the player movement market.
There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to the transfer market. Follow this series throughout the summer as I look at the likelihood of some of the transfer rumors doing the rounds.
In this post, we are going to look at some of the huge names preparing to leave their clubs as their contracts expire.
KYLIAN MBAPPE (PSG)
Undoubtedly the biggest name on this list. Kylian Mbappe is the most sought-after striker in the world, now that Erling Haaland has signed for Manchester City. In what has been one of the most drawn-out contract sagas in recent history, it seems the potential destinations have narrowed down to two possibilities: Real Madrid or PSG.
Liverpool remains an outside chance as well, but Mbappe will either extend his stay at the Parc des Princes or head to the Santiago Bernabeu.
PAUL POGBA (Manchester United)
Paul Pogba was once the most expensive transfer of all time. After leaving Manchester United for Juventus for nothing earlier in his career, the Red Devils paid a world record fee to bring the Frenchman back. Whether he has produced on a value for money basis is definitely up for debate.
The general feeling is Pogba has underwhelmed at Old Trafford but is a world beater when he plays for the French national side.
There is a who’s who of top names in world football chasing Pogba’s signature. Those clubs include Real Madrid, PSG, and former club Juventus. Unlike his fellow Frenchman, Mbappe, I think there is not much hope of Paul Pogba re-signing at Manchester United.
LUIS SUAREZ (Atletico Madrid)
‘El Pistolero’ is one of the most prolific strikers of the modern era. He has scored bags of goals everywhere he has gone. That gives some context to the emotional scenes at the Wanda Metropolitano when Luis Suarez played his last home game for Atleti. Some reports suggest Suarez wanted to renew his deal in Madrid but was told he was surplus to requirements.
Suarez is now firmly in the veteran bracket at 35 years of age. He still has an eye for goal, though, and could be a great pickup for any mid-table squad across the continent. Alternatively, we could see Luis Suarez heading to Saudi Arabia or the MLS.
PAOLO DYBALA (Juventus)
28-year-old Paulo Dybala recently confirmed he was leaving Juventus at the end of the current campaign. The Argentine leaves Turin having won 5 Scudettos, 4 Italian Cups, and 3 Italian Supercups.
Prolific in front of goal, Dybala would be a sensational pickup for any club in the upper echelon of European football. He has been mooted as a potential signing for some of England’s elite with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur all linked.
More recently, it has emerged that ‘La Joya’ won’t even be leaving Italy, with Inter Milan hot favorites to sign the Argentinian goal machine.
GARETH BALE (Real Madrid)
Wales. Golf. Real Madrid. In that order.
The famous banner will probably be how Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid career will be remembered. A little unfairly in my opinion. Let’s not forget that the Welshman won four European Cups in his time at the Bernabeu. That is just one less than Barcelona. He lifted Ol’ Big Ears more times than Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan.
He was an unmitigated success at Real Madrid and the only reason he isn’t thought of more fondly has nothing to do with his performances on the pitch.
That being said, he is leaving Real at the end of his contract this year. The romantic reunion at Tottenham didn’t work last time around, so that’s off the table. Retirement hasn’t been ruled out.
Apparently, Bale is waiting to see if Wales qualifies for the World Cup before making a call on that. Another option is Cardiff City. The Championship side has emerged as a shock suitor for the winger’s prodigious talents.
