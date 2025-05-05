Manchester United defender/midfielder Noussair Mazraoui was rested for the Brentford FC fixture on the weekend, just as manager Ruben Amorim said he would do in his pre-match press conference. So expect Mazraoui to slot back in for the UEL clash with Athletic Club on Thursday night. But United did not emerge unscathed from injury in the 4-3 loss to the Bees, as another defender, Matthijs de Ligt, presents himself as the other team news item that we need to report her

“I don’t know, we will check,” Amorim said yesterday, in regards to the fresh knee injury that De Ligt suffered.

UEFA Europa League Semifinals Leg 2/2

Manchester United vs Athletic Club

Aggregate United leads Athletic Clubs 3-0

Kickoff: Thurs. May 8, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Fun Fact: If United win this tie, it will mark just the third time in Athletic Club history that they have lost both the home and road leg of a European tie.

United Team News

“I hope it is [only] a small issue because I am concerned, not only about this game [against Athletic Club], but about the squad for the next year.”

Can’t say for sure, but it kind of sounds like the Dutchman’s season might be done.

Elsewhere Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee and Tobias Collyer are all ruled out for the rest of the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories