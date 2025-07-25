Matheus Cunha (along with Bryan Mbeumo) were brought in to the Manchester United squad for the purpose of trying to fix their biggest issue- scoring goals. Cunha came with a $83,000,000 price tag (Mbeumo’s was $95,000,000), and that means huge expectations. And expectations are basically another word for pressure, sometimes.

Certainly so at MUFC, one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s always a pressure cooker, but with supporters desperate to see a rebound from what was their worst season in a generation, the pressure is ramped up even higher. Cunha considers all of this to be a privilege.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Kickoff: Sun July 27, 7pm, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Team News, Both Sides: go here

Starting Lineup Predictions: MUFC West Ham

Harry Maguire, pictured right with Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha, was expected to join the rest of the #MUFC squad later on the tour, due to personal reasons.

But he’s here now!#mufctour #GGMU @gonzalodelriov @MUFChicago pic.twitter.com/Loijn5I0Ua — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 25, 2025

“The pressure in this club is not pressure, it’s a privilege,” he told the assembled media at the club’s first major press conference of the summer preseason. “This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. When Ruben came to me and showed me the project I feel like it is a challenge I want for my career. United needs to be there and I want to be part of the process.

“I don’t think about being perfect, I just want to help the team. I am comfortable to be here and with the pressure. I hope everything can be better so I don’t think about the wrong time.”

United are based in Chicago for their summer preseason tour, and it’s the city that will see them take on AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday night, at Soldier Field. The venue, on the shores of Lake Michigan, saw their first training session of the tour earlier this morning.

Cunha fielded a question about the important need to score goals:

“It’s the most important part of the game to score goals and help the game. I will do what I need to help the team, like score goals. I come here, I understand why I am here – goals, assists and everything around it – and I hope I can do my best.”

He also credited manager Ruben Amorim as one of the main reasons why he left Wolverhampton Wanderers, in order to join his “dream club” Man United.

Matheus Cunha continued:

“It’s an easy question to answer: United was always my dream club. When you can make your dreams come true it’s an easy decision. Ruben was a big part, he talked to me and showed how important I was to him so it was easy to make the choice.”

