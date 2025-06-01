Manchester United have officially reached agreement on their first signing of the summer- Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha. The 26-year-old Brazilian forward has successfully completed his medical, as he moves over on a £62.5 million ($83.5m) transaction.

However, he’s not totally signed, sealed and delivered as of yet, with this transfer is of course subject to visa and registration.

Our first signing of the summer has been agreed 🇧🇷✍️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2025

Manchester United Transfer Window Analysis:

10 Players Who Could Leave 8 Players Who Should Stay

This should be the first of many deals to come at United this summer, as this is a squad that’s badly in need of an overhaul.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejando Garnacho are all expected to depart, meanwhile Bruno Fernandes is subject to a HUGE bid from Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

While United would like to hang on to Bruno, if the £100m bid does materialize, and an agreement is reached among all parties, it seems likely that the deal will happen.

A potential Bruno sale would help fund the United roster rebuild, a project that needs a cash infusion from somewhere, given

A. they don’t have the added revenue from UEFA football coming in next season and

B. the financial issues with the club are well documented.

The Cunha signing is a great start, but there is a ton of work to do this summer, as this club needs a major makeover at all positions.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

