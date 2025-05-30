It won’t be long until the summer transfer window officially arrives, and when it does Manchester United will have already started their activity. Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha is on his way to United, with a transfer fee and personal terms already agreed.

United have agreed to exercise the £62.5m release clause in the Cunha contract, but his medical evaluation is delayed.

All on track with Matheus Cunha’s move to Man United. Regardless of when the deal is announced, Cunha’s contract may not start until July 1 to allow United to place the first instalment on the next financial year. Cunha waiting on a visa before undergoing his #MUFC medical.🩺 pic.twitter.com/xwM1Co3Ysj — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 29, 2025

As you can see from the tweet above, by transfer expert and Give Me Sport reporter Ben Jacobs, Cunha does not have his Manchester United medical booked as of yet.

And the hold-up is due to obtaining a visa, but ultimately that will not be much of an issue for the 26-year-old Brazilian.

Man United vs Hong Kong National Team FYIs

Format: Postseason Friendly

Kickoff: Fri May 30, 2pm BST

Venue: Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

United Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Manchester United Transfer Talk: Volume 1 Volume 2

United Summer Transfer Window Analysis: 10 Players Who Could Leave 8 Players Who Should Stay

🚨 Man Utd make contact with Wolves to submit opening offer for Matheus Cunha. #MUFC asking to pay £62.5m release clause over 5yrs but #WWFC expect 2yrs, as stated in contract. Personal terms already agreed for 26yo + move expected to happen @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/gUZTZbXEdr — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 27, 2025

Transfer authority David Ornstein has more details, in the tweet posted above, on this specific piece of summer transfer business. United absolutely had to buy a striker, first and foremost, this summer.

They have a lot of holes to fill, but finding someone who can score goals is the biggest one.

Rasmus Hojlund, who was signed in 2023, has turned out to be a £72m flop. Last summer’s striker signing, (this is indeed, an annual thing) Joshua Zirkzee, was actually designated the worst signing in the Premier League by ESPN.

So no matter what happens with Cunha, there is nowhere to go but up at the striker position for Manchester United.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories