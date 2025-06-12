Just an hour or so ago, Manchester United announced the official arrival of their first 2025 summer transfer window signing, Matheus Cunha. The club had previously made a formal announcement of a deal being reached, an overall agreement, if you will. However, now it’s officially official, and totally finalized.

Cunha, a Brazilian international with 15 caps for this country, signs a five-year-deal that would keep him at the club until June of 2031. He moves over from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a £62.5m deal.

The club statement attributed to Cunha reads:

“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player.”

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

Manchester United Transfer Window Analysis

10 Players Who Could Leave 8 Players Who Should Stay

“I can’t wait for the start of preseason to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

The arrival of Cunha puts more pressure on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to step up, perform and justify their expensive transfer fees. Not to mention the fact that United are still pursing Brentford FC’s Bryan Mbeumo, and we’ll cover that in the next post.

This is going to be a very interesting and action-packed summer transfer window for United; especially in the forward position group.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories