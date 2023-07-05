Mason Mount Unveiled in a Manchester United Shirt

Mason Mount is red! The official unveiling came Wednesday morning, as we saw the first ever pictures of Mount in a Manchester United shirt. The club’s first signing of the summer, moves over on a deal worth £55 million ($69.5m). The contract also includes another £5m ($6.3m) in performance-based add-ons.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” reads the club statement attributed to Mason Mount.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.”

You’ll notice he’s taken the club’s iconic No. 7 shirt.

In addition to Ronaldo, the legendary #7 has also been worn by George Best, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Bryan Robson.

The statement attributed to United football director John Murtough said:

“Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.”

“We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.”

With Mason Mount now officially in the fold, the club can now turn their focus on their second signing- which would hopefully be Andre Onana, who they are working hard on closing a deal for.

