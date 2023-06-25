Manchester United have done all they can to try and sign Mason Mount, but it looks like it’s not going to work out, so now they will move on. Chelsea rejected United’s third bid, of £55 million, after having already turned down the first two bids. This is according to various reports, including Sky Sports and Goal.

Man Utd’s offer for Mason Mount also included another £5 million in add-ons, but Chelsea shut that down. They proposed a counter-offer of £58million, plus £7 million in add-ons.

That proposal brings us closer to Chelsea’s original valuation, of £70m, but there is absolutely no reason for United, or anyone else for that matter, to pay it. Mason Mount won’t be re-signing with Chelsea, so he could easily walk on a Bosman transfer in 2024. And if that were the case, then Chelsea would get nothing.

So where does Man United, a club who has still not sold or bought a major player this summer transfer window, go from here?

They are set to ramp up their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who happens to be a prime target of, wait for it….Chelsea. Sounds like a revenge plot to me. The Ecuadorian midfield maestro is also a prime target of Arsenal, so I guess we’ll see what happens in this three way bidding war of big six clubs.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories