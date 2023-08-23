Mason Mount Out Injured Until After Intl Break

I guess the injuries are starting to mount, for Manchester United. Sorry, I just had to! Midfield maestro Mason Mount will miss the next two games for United, while the club’s fellow outfield summer signing Rasmus Højlund has not featured yet for his new club.

The striker signed from Atalanta has a back injury that has turned out to be much more serious than the club first let on.

With that in mind, we take what MUFC are officially saying about Mount with a grain of salt.

The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month,” United said in a statement.

This “small complain” must be an unspecified knock of some sort. The next international break takes place from Sept. 4-12, and that means Mount will miss the home match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and the trip to Arsenal the following week.

Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £60m, on a contract that had one year left to run before expiry. He immediately slotted into the team at United- starting both of the club’s Premier League games this season.

Neither one of those efforts was inspiring, as United were extremely lucky to escape with a win over Wolves in the opener. Last week was disastrous as they lost at Tottenham Hotspur.

With Mason Mount out for the next couple games, Christian Eriksen should immediately slot in to the starting lineup.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

