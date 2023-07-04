Mason Mount to Man United Now a Done Deal

Welcome to Manchester United, Mason Mount. The now former Chelsea midfielder is the first signing of the summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

The English international is now signed, sealed and delivered– per the tweet from the world’s foremost transfer expert.

It is indeed “here we go” time as you can see from Fabrizio Romano’s tweet. Although, we are still waiting from the official announcement press release from the club. (But honestly that should be coming in the next few hours)

The addition of Mount means that United have a pretty strong middle of the park now.

You have Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes to slot in to next to Mason Mount, with reserves of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Although both of those guys could leave the club this summer. It is expected that the little used, oft-injured Donny van de Beek will leave Old Trafford as well.

Mason Mount for Chelsea since his Premier League debut: • MOST chances created – 227

• MOST goals – 27

• MOST assists – 22

• MOST appearances – 129

• MOST starts – 111

• MOST Minutes played – 9,784 So Manchester United have signed Chelsea’s best player then. pic.twitter.com/pAyfmQaRYE — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) July 4, 2023

And this is a great move for Mason Mount too, as he was a very productive player for a side that is going nowhere right now. See the stats above- Mason Mount was an iron man for the southwest London club.

And he made the most out of all his chances too. So while we all love to joke about how he is/was Frank Lampard’s favorite player, he was a regular first team selection under all the other managers (and there were quite a few) during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Finally, Chelsea got north 50 million GBP for a player who was set to bolt on a free next summer. So overall, this Mason Mount deal is win-win-win.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories