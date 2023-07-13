Mason Mount Stellar in United Debut, 2-0 Win Over Leeds

Mason Mount was in the first team today as Manchester United started their preseason with a 2-0 win over Leeds United in Oslo, Norway.

Mount, sporting the legendary United No. 7 shirt for the first time, played the first 45 minutes. He was joined in the starting XI by the usual first choice central defense pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Other first teamers in the starting lineup today included Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho.

While Wan-Bissaka was slotted in at his usual right back position, Sancho shifted up top in a more central role. He typically plays on the wing, and behind the true striker, but today’s position switch didn’t really work out for him.

The English international didn’t score any goals today. It was a different member of the Three Lions side that got people talking.

Oh great, but we could expect this,” United manager Erik Ten Hag said of the performance turned in by Mason Mount.

“He has so many skills and I’m sure we will take so much joy from him. He will contribute to our performance, absolutely.”

Mount was happy to see so many United supporters show up for the exhibition match in Scandinavia.

“When we turned up last night and when we turned up at the stadium today, the support has been amazing. They came out and showed up for us today and it’s amazing to see,” Mount said to the club’s inhouse media.

“This is what we want to play for and we want to make them proud.”

Mason Mount remains the club’s only new signing this summer. United will next face Lyon, in Edinburgh, Scotland a week from now.

After that, it’s off to the United States for a quarter of big brand friendlies, against the likes Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

