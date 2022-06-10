Mason Greenwood’s Alleged Victim Persistently Trolled Online

Classless trolls masquerading as Manchester United fans are at it again. They have been attacking Mason Greenwood’s alleged victim, Harriet Robson, online.
Robson shocked football fans all over the world on the 30th of January. That was when the very disturbing audio, pictures, and video appeared on Harriet’s Instagram.
The caption “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me” accompanied these media files. To everyone who saw and/or heard these things, it was a clear cry for help. Harriet Robson was a woman dealing with domestic abuse.
Later that same day, the Greater Manchester Police arrested the Manchester United forward. They officially arrested him on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill: absolutely abhorrent behavior from anybody anywhere. Let alone a ludicrously paid 20-year-old professional footballer. GMP released Greenwood on bail whilst they finished up their investigations.
Manchester United acted immediately. Fans who had purchased a shirt with the accused rapist’s name on the back could exchange the shirt for a new one, free of charge. The club also suspended the player indefinitely.
Star forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani allegedly broke off all contact with the player immediately. Then there was a robust response from the club.
United confirmed Greenwood would not be involved in training or match days for the foreseeable future.
Sponsors, including Nike, dropped Mason Greenwood. Being an accused rapist is not the look sponsors are going for.
With a response like that, you would assume that even the most misogynistic and brain-dead fans would understand the seriousness of these allegations. You would assume the tribalism that comes along with being a football fan would fall to the wayside.
Particularly when the charges are as serious as rape.
You would assume wrong.
Harriet Robson Suffers Vile Online Abuse From Trolls
Because of the alleged assault, Harriet Robson announced she was taking a break from social media.
“The last few days have been very difficult. I’m taking a break from social media while the police make their investigations,” she wrote. Perhaps expecting some backlash from the moronic 1 % of football fans who can’t separate football from real life.
After a three-month hiatus, Harriet Robson re-emerged on social media. Instagram, to be specific. After three months, perhaps she thought she would be safe from the idiots’ vitriol.
She was wrong. A quick look at her social media shows you a plethora of vile comments.
Utterly vile comments litter the comments section on an innocent selfie.
They ranged from the threatening to the desperate to the downright sickening. These comments are a rough look for these fans. Just as I am writing this, these comments continue to pile up.
I think we should hold these people accountable.
Thus, I implore you to remember that before you post, Harriet Robson is a victim. She is being attacked and trolled online for speaking out against her alleged abuser. She has been trolled for reporting an alleged rape.
If you are one of those people attacking this young woman, I have some advice. Pull your head out of your ass and perhaps think before you engage on social media.
She’s an alleged victim , nothing has been proven so it’s open to scrunity..
And if she was your sister or mother or daughter and you saw those pics and heard that video you’d be spouting your opinion. I think not. He had a right to a fair trial she has the right be left alone whilst the process is complete. They are not scrutinising they are bullying to get her to withdraw her complaint huge difference
Pls allow him for us