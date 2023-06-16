Man United Retain Mason Greenwood for 2023-24

Friday brought at least some, but definitely not all, the answers when it comes to the status of Mason Greenwood. The 21-year-old English international, indefinitely suspended since January of 2022, made the club’s list of retained players for 2023-24.

The full list of players, announced by the club, can be found at the end of this post.

It is understood, according to multiple reports, that his inclusion on this list does not mean he is reinstated to the team. He is only represented on this list due to his contractual status with the club. While the club’s official release did have descriptive informational commentary for several players, nothing was said in relation to Mason Greenwood.

His contract with the club runs until 2025, with the option for an additional year. Greenwood was initially charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behavior in January of 2022.

Those charges were dropped in February of this year. Upon those charges being dropped, the club opened their own internal investigation, and that is still in process.

There have been reports circulating that Mason Greenwood could be loaned out this upcoming season, with interest in the forward coming from clubs in Spain, Italy and Turkey.

RETAINED LIST

Section A: Players aged under 24 as of June 2023

Amad

Antony

Rhys Bennett

Nathan Bishop

Toby Collyer

Anthony Elanga

Noam Emeran

Ethan Ennis

Alvaro Fernandez

Will Fish

Omari Forson

Tyler Fredricson

Alejandro Garnacho

Dan Gore

Mason Greenwood

Hannibal

Isak Hansen-Aaroen

Bjorn Hardley

Elyh Harrison

Joe Hugill

Zidane Iqbal

Louis Jackson

Marc Jurado

Willy Kambwala

Matej Kovar

Ethan Laird

Kobbie Mainoo

Tyrell Malacia

Ondrej Mastny

Sam Mather

Charlie McNeill

Dermot Mee

Mateo Mejia

Teden Mengi

Sam Murray

Habeeb Ogunneye

Maximillian Oyedele

Facundo Pellistri

Logan Pye

Jadon Sancho

Charlie Savage

Malachi Sharpe



Shola Shoretire

Radek Vitek

Brandon Williams

Tom Wooster

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

