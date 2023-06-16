Man United Retain Mason Greenwood for 2023-24

Friday brought at least some, but definitely not all, the answers when it comes to the status of Mason Greenwood. The 21-year-old English international, indefinitely suspended since January of 2022, made the club’s list of retained players for 2023-24.
The full list of players, announced by the club, can be found at the end of this post.
It is understood, according to multiple reports, that his inclusion on this list does not mean he is reinstated to the team. He is only represented on this list due to his contractual status with the club. While the club’s official release did have descriptive informational commentary for several players, nothing was said in relation to Mason Greenwood.
His contract with the club runs until 2025, with the option for an additional year. Greenwood was initially charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behavior in January of 2022.
Those charges were dropped in February of this year. Upon those charges being dropped, the club opened their own internal investigation, and that is still in process.
There have been reports circulating that Mason Greenwood could be loaned out this upcoming season, with interest in the forward coming from clubs in Spain, Italy and Turkey.
RETAINED LIST
Section A: Players aged under 24 as of June 2023
Amad
Antony
Rhys Bennett
Nathan Bishop
Toby Collyer
Anthony Elanga
Noam Emeran
Ethan Ennis
Alvaro Fernandez
Will Fish
Omari Forson
Tyler Fredricson
Alejandro Garnacho
Dan Gore
Mason Greenwood
Hannibal
Isak Hansen-Aaroen
Bjorn Hardley
Elyh Harrison
Joe Hugill
Zidane Iqbal
Louis Jackson
Marc Jurado
Willy Kambwala
Matej Kovar
Ethan Laird
Kobbie Mainoo
Tyrell Malacia
Ondrej Mastny
Sam Mather
Charlie McNeill
Dermot Mee
Mateo Mejia
Teden Mengi
Sam Murray
Habeeb Ogunneye
Maximillian Oyedele
Facundo Pellistri
Logan Pye
Jadon Sancho
Charlie Savage
Malachi Sharpe
Shola Shoretire
Radek Vitek
Brandon Williams
Tom Wooster
