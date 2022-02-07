Mason Greenwood Officially Dropped by Nike

Arrested on charges of rape, assault and threatening to kill, Nike had previously announced that they were suspending their relationship with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood stating they were “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations.”
On Monday, the Pacific Northwest based sportswear firm took that stance to its inevitable conclusion, officially stating that “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.” So there you have it, Nike has now dropped Mason Greenwood.
Greenwood, 20, is now out on bail, but you knew, once his girlfriend’s Instagram account published all that disturbing content portraying domestic violence, he would lose his endorsements; deservedly and justifiably so.
EA Sports removed the England attacking player from their latest FIFA video game, and United have suspended him indefinitely. Mason Greenwood had it all, at a very young age, and through his deplorable alleged actions, he’s now lost it all.
Doubtful we ever see him on the pitch in a red shirt again. He has absolutely no one to blame but himself for that.
At this point, Mason Greenwood has a whole hell of a lot more to worry about that football, sponsors and endorsements.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
