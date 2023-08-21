Mason Greenwood Leaving United, Breaks 20 Month Long Silence

Manchester United have finally announced their decision in regards to indefinitely suspended striker Mason Greenwood. Apparently, the speculative reports were indeed true- the club has totally reversed course, and will now part ways with the English forward.

United had planned to formally reinstate Greenwood, who hasn’t played or spoken publicly since late January of 2022, when the very serious charges against him were first brought to light. However, once news that a potential return to the club got out, a public backlash mounted, and in response, MUFC did a total 180 on the matter.

Both the club and the player released a public statement today, breaking the silence from Greenwood. MUFC stated that they will help him find a new club.

Greenwood was accused of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in early 2022. Those criminal charges were dropped in February of this year. were dropped. Despite disturbing photos and damning audio of the allegations being leaked online, the forward categorically still denies all the charges.

Until the club finds him a new home, he remains contracted to the team until 2025. He has been with the club since age 7, or over a decade and a half.

“We have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible,” reads the club statement, which was released late afternoon, UK time, on Monday.

“This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Honestly, closure is great for everyone involved here, and very long overdue. This process dragged out for far too long, and the dark cloud hanging over the club that it created was serving as a distraction on the season. It is definitely for the best that this parting of ways now occurs.

Reads the statement from Mason Greenwood, released just a couple hours or so ago: “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

“I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

Given the audio of Mason Greenwood that we’ve all heard, a lot of those words that he penned ring pretty hollow. It is also worth noting that he wasn’t “cleared,” it’s just that the charges were dropped. A lot of people make this mistake (many of them intentionally), but these two things are not the same.

When criminal charges get dropped, it just means that the prosecution believes that the case has little change of bringing a conviction if/when it goes to trial. That is very different from being “exonerated” or “found innocent.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories