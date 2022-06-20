Mason Greenwood Bail Hearing Set For June 23

20-year-old Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood faces a bail hearing this week. The hearing pertains to the alleged threats to kill, rape and assault of his former girlfriend Harriet Robson. Greenwood had his bail extended back in April, but that extension expires this month. The investigation remains ongoing and Greater Manchester Police have applied to further extend Greenwood’s bail.
Greenwood hasn’t appeared for Manchester United since a 1-0 victory over West Ham on the 22nd of January. It was later that month that media featuring disturbing images, video and audio, allegedly containing Greenwood, surfaced online.
LATEST CLUB & GMP STATEMENTS
Manchester United had to deny reports that Greenwood would return in April. That was after his profile had returned to the club’s website.
“There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status. We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January.” “This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions, etc.” the club continued. “However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad, while the legal process unfolds.”
The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been relatively silent on the matter. As you would expect from a police force.
They have yet to even name Mason Greenwood by name in the media. But back in April, they released a statement regarding their initial bail extension.
We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of violence. A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail. The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing.”
A spokesperson for the GMP refused to make a statement this time around. Instead, they just confirmed that there would be another application to extend the bail period. We expect the hearing to take place on the 23rd of June.
Mason Greenwood came through the ranks at the famed Manchester United academy, making his senior debut in 2019. He has made 129 appearances for the club and scored 35 goals.
