Mason Greenwood a Strong Front-runner for Golden Boy Award

The Golden Boy nominees have been announced for 2021! The award that acknowledges the best under 21 players plying their trade in Europe for a calendar year is back and this year could be one of the most stacked nominee lists ever.
Established by Italian sports publication Tuttosport in 2003, it has gone on to become a very handy indicator when it comes to finding the next big thing in football. Former winners include the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and last year’s winner Erling Haaland.
Manchester United at West Ham United League Cup FYIs
Kickoff: Sun, Sept. 21, Old Trafford
Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Starting XI Predictions United West Ham
Today we preview one of the front-runners for the award, and it’s a young man who is the latest off of the superstar production line at Carrington- Mason Greenwood seems. The youngster seems destined to become a legend for the Manchester club.
A true one-club player, Mason Greenwood has been affiliated with Manchester United since he was six years old. After making his senior debut on the last day of the 18/19 season, his star began to launch in the 19/20 season where he became just the third player under 19 to score in three successive Premier League games.
The 20/21 season saw his squad number switched from 26 to the legendary 11, shirt worn previously by club icons like Ryan Giggs.
He took up the mantle admirably, making 52 appearances and scoring 12 goals in all competitions. The season saw him feature in his first cup final, the 2021 Europa finale, which ultimately ended in heartbreak, as United lost on penalties to Villareal.
This season he has started like a house on fire, having scored three times in the first five games of the season. I imagine he will only get better under the tutelage of Cristiano Ronaldo this year.
Mason Greenwood has a genuine chance for the Golden Boy award this year and a strong finish to the calendar year for the Red Devils could catapult him into a favorite.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind