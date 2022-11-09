Mason Greenwood Left Out of Football Manager 23

It remains to be seen whether or not Mason Greenwood ever sees the football pitch again, given the very serious criminal charges that he is currently facing. What we do know is that Greenwood does not have a profile in simulation game Football Manager 23.

The latest version of the extremely popular football management sim video game was officially released this week, with the indefinitely suspended Manchester United forward not represented. You can, however, still see his profile page from Football Manager 22 at this link.

You can also see how he stacks up with the rest of last season’s United squad, on the team’s page, over at this link. But if you go to the database on Football Manager, for 2023, and enter Mason Greenwood into the search box, it will return no results. His absence in the latest edition of the game was expected, given how he was removed from Football Manager 22 once the news broke of the allegations against him. The 21-year-old English international was officially charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behavior and assault on October 15.

The charges stem from his original arrest, in January, following allegations made in a series of very shocking and disturbing postings on social media.

Last month, Greenwood breeched his bail which then found him remanded into custody, until his next court date. However, during a private hearing staged a few days after he breeched bail, Greenwood was freed on bail again, subject to his fulfilling certain stipulations. Mason Greenwood is currently out on bail, and technically, still a member of MUFC. However, he will not be featuring for club or country any time soon.

